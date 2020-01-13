OnePlus 8 Series Confirmed to Get Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

After showcasing its concept phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 a few days back, OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming phone series will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has showcased its latest technology to the Chinese media on Monday, for which it had invited the local media people.

Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus on Monday announced via this post, the official arrival of the company’s newly minted display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will most likely be offered on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Generally, most phones have been offered with 60Hz refresh rate, which produces 60 frames per second.