OnePlus 8 Series Could Have an Early Launch Date This Year

OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming phone series will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 8 will be available in varied screen sizes, starting from 6.6-inch and support the highest available refresh rate on them.

The company emphasizes that the new display features “smoother video playback, a QHD+ resolution (1440 pixels), a better colour accuracy and 4096 – a level of automatic brightness control, four times that of average Android flagships.

The phone is most likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, with up to 12GB RAM and storage offerings of 128 and 256GB. In terms of the camera, OnePlus 8 will come with a triple sensor set up of 48 megapixel, 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel and a front-facing camera.

It'll get a battery unit bigger than 4000mAh and expected to support 50W charging, but for the first time, OnePlus phone will be chargeable wirelessly. This comes after the company was the latest to join the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), opening up the gates for OnePlus phones to finally get wireless-charging support.