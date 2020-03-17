OnePlus 8 Rumour Round Up - Everything We Know About the Phones
OnePlus is likely to make an earlier than expected launch of the 8 series this year, which implies we already know a lot about the upcoming range of phones from the company, which is also expected to be their first to offer 5G network support from the word go.
We’ve already come across various leaks, the company itself has shared details about what consumers can expect from these phones, and more importantly, what will be the possible upgrades on offer.
So here’s a quick look at everything that we know about the OnePlus 8 series which will be launching in the coming weeks.
Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate Confirmed
OnePlus has now confirmed that its upcoming phone series will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus announced via this post, the official arrival of the company’s display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will most likely be offered on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Generally, most phones have been offered with a 60Hz refresh rate, which produces 60 frames per second.
The company emphasized that the new display features “smoother video playback, a QHD+ resolution (1440 pixels), a better colour accuracy and 4096 – a level of automatic brightness control, four times that of average Android flagships.
Design Changes, Not Many
From the leaks that have made their way to the internet in recent weeks, it’s likely the OnePlus 8 won’t be very different from its predecessors in terms of design.
The possible exception could be the use of punch hole cameras on the display instead of using the motorised pop-up camera unit which was offered on the OnePlus 7 Pro last year. Most have phones in the segment carry an identical design approach while looking to fit multiple cameras lumped at the back on the side or center.
It’ll be intriguing to see if OnePlus applies the same tried and tested formula or looks to go in another direction.
5G Support for All Phones
OnePlus has confirmed that its entire 8 Series lineup which includes the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and rumoured to launch 8 Lite will support the upcoming connectivity network. This was announced by Pete Lau a few days back.
This means OnePlus will be offering phones which will come equipped with the latest chipsets that support 5G. This could be either from Qualcomm or Mediatek.
Interestingly, OnePlus is rumoured to launch a mid-range phone this year as well. Could that also support the latest connectivity network? We’ll know soon. But considering the 7T Pro crossed the Rs 55K bracket in 2019, one can expect the 5G supported OnePlus 8 Pro to cost more than Rs 60,000 across different markets.
Wireless Charging, Finally
The company, known for its flagship-spec phones for under Rs 50K has reportedly joined hands with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), opening up the gates for OnePlus phones to finally get wireless charging support.
The news about OnePlus joining WPC could imply that the upcoming 8 Series of phones from the company could be their first devices to support wireless charging.
OnePlus was one of the few brands that were apprehensive about offering support for wireless charging. We’ve seen Samsung, Huawei, and even Apple join the ranks of WPC, but OnePlus has taken its own sweet time.
