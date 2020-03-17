OnePlus 8 Rumour Round Up - Everything We Know About the Phones

OnePlus is likely to make an earlier than expected launch of the 8 series this year, which implies we already know a lot about the upcoming range of phones from the company, which is also expected to be their first to offer 5G network support from the word go.

We’ve already come across various leaks, the company itself has shared details about what consumers can expect from these phones, and more importantly, what will be the possible upgrades on offer.

So here’s a quick look at everything that we know about the OnePlus 8 series which will be launching in the coming weeks.