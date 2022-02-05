'No Rhyme or Reason': BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Denies Allegations
This comes as an independent probe into BharatPe brought to light two instances of fraud.
Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's co-founder and managing director, told Bloomberg Quint that all the allegations against him were false and that he was being "crucified for no rhyme or reason."
"Since the beginning of this year, I have been put through a lot of allegations. None of them have stuck," he said, adding that BharatPe has no governance problems.
This comes as an independent probe into BharatPe brought to light two instances of fraud at the $3 billion merchant-focused fintech startup, according to Mint.
'No One Complained'
"No one complained, neither the bank nor any individual. No one claimed the audio, nothing came out of it," said Grover responding to allegations that he had used inappropriate language against a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.
He said that the company could, under no circumstances, take his 9.5 percent shareholding away from him. "Ownership is sacrosanct, independent of an executive role," he said.
He added, "I think it was not my place to talk about Paytm and I am just paying the price for it." Grover went on voluntary leave till March-end, after an audio clip, in which he allegedly threatened and hurled abuses at the employee, went viral.
