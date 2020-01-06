Samsung Could Launch Another Foldable Smartphone on 11 February

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

The event’s teaser suggests that the company will launch its second foldable smartphone at the event (after the Galaxy Fold).