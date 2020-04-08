Sony Teases New PlayStation 5 Controller – Twitterati Loves It

Sony hasn’t shown us what the new PlayStation 5 will look like but the design of the new PlayStation 5 DualShock controller is out and it gives us a glimpse of what Sony is planning ahead.

The design gets a complete overhaul in terms of aesthetics and it now comes in a dual-tone white and black combination. This design upgrade marks the departure of the traditional all-black design which was standard for the past 25 years for PlayStation consoles.

Sony hasn’t announced the pricing for the new controller and we expect that will happen near the PlayStation 5 console launch.