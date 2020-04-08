Sony Teases New PlayStation 5 Controller – Twitterati Loves It
Sony hasn’t shown us what the new PlayStation 5 will look like but the design of the new PlayStation 5 DualShock controller is out and it gives us a glimpse of what Sony is planning ahead.
The design gets a complete overhaul in terms of aesthetics and it now comes in a dual-tone white and black combination. This design upgrade marks the departure of the traditional all-black design which was standard for the past 25 years for PlayStation consoles.
Sony hasn’t announced the pricing for the new controller and we expect that will happen near the PlayStation 5 console launch.
The new PS5 controller gets some upgrades in terms of features. The haptic feedback feature (which is also there in the PS4 controller) has been tweaked a bit to give the gamer a more responsive and immersive experience.
The feedback adds more vibration sensation to the controller, so much so you’ll be able to feel the slow grittiness of driving a car through the mud.
Sony has also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so players can feel the tension of their actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.
The new controller design seems to have received an overwhelming response on Twitter from gamers and potential buyers.
A render of how the controller could look in black:
The new Sony controller also adds a microphone for the first time and it now gets a USB-Type C port for charging.
The Share button has now been renamed as Create and will allow the players to have new ways to share their gaming content with friends online.
The PlayStation button is not circular anymore, rather it has been cut into the actual shape of the PS logo.
The feature to remain the same is the central touchpad with the LED strip that can be used to navigate the PlayStation interface. The company is also sticking with the D-pad, button layout, and the joystick placement as it is in the older version.
