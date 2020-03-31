Microsoft Adds New Features To Windows to Win Back Users

Microsoft is moving to a subscription-based model for some of its services with the launch of new subscription plans for its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family suite of apps. These will replace the current Office 365 plans.

The new plans will be available on 21 April at $6.99 per month (Rs 527 approx) for Personal (one person) and $9.99 a month (Rs 752 approx.) for a Family (up to six people) subscription.

The company has introduced new features to its portfolio of apps and services and will also update its Edge web browser which will add features like vertical tabs and smart copy.