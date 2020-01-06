Netflix Tests 3 and 6 Month Plans in India Starting from Rs 1,919
Netflix is trying unique ways to get more users in India to use its platform. So, after launching its cheapest ever mobile-only plan for Rs 199 in the country, the streaming giant is reportedly testing a slew of plans, that offer subscription to its content for three, six or twelve months.
These plans have been spotted by multiple Netflix users in the country, who managed to see the prices of these plans listed on their mobile account. And speaking to Gadgets360 few weeks back, Netflix seemingly confirmed it is testing these plans, and will broadly roll out, if it considers them to be viable for the market.
These plans have been priced starting from Rs 1,919 for three month, going up to Rs 4,799 for one year subscription with the platform.
Long term plans have been the popular choice with other streaming brands like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Alt Balaji among others. So it hardly comes as a surprise that Netflix wants to follow the cue of its competitors and offer longer duration plans.
This way, people will pay the amount in bulk, and effectively save money on their regular monthly plans, which starts from Rs 499 for SD variant (accessible on TV, mobile and others).
The company has become proactive with its measures for the Indian market and the results seem to be evident over the past few years.
Few months back, it was mentioned that Netflix has reportedly grown over 700 percent in the past 12 months, with the help of an ever-increase catalogue of local content. This was shared in an ET Tech report, quoting the company’s filing with the registrar of companies paints a rosy picture for the platform.
The report also highlights that Netflix India, as per the latest industry figures, has got over 1.2 million users as of March 2019, which is not bad for a paid streaming platform in the country.
