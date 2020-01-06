Netflix Tests 3 and 6 Month Plans in India Starting from Rs 1,919

Netflix is trying unique ways to get more users in India to use its platform. So, after launching its cheapest ever mobile-only plan for Rs 199 in the country, the streaming giant is reportedly testing a slew of plans, that offer subscription to its content for three, six or twelve months.

These plans have been spotted by multiple Netflix users in the country, who managed to see the prices of these plans listed on their mobile account. And speaking to Gadgets360 few weeks back, Netflix seemingly confirmed it is testing these plans, and will broadly roll out, if it considers them to be viable for the market.