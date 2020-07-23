Netflix Testing New Plan at Rs 349 for Mobile Users In India
The new Netflix plan is currently being tested in India and will be rolled out as per response.
Leading content streaming service Netflix is testing a new Mobile+ plan in India that will offer subscribers an option to stream HD content for Rs 349 per month. New Mobile+ plan would allow subscribers to stream on only one device which can either be a phone, tablet, or computer and is cheaper than the basic Netflix plan priced at Rs 499 per month, reports Android Pure.
The plan is only being trialled with select users currently and based on the adoption rate Netflix will decide whether the plan can be added to the roster permanently.
Earlier, the streaming platform has launched a Rs 199 per month plan which includes the standard, basic and premium versions, costing up to Rs 800 per month.
The Rs 199 plan allows users to view content on either their mobile or tablet and you cannot stream content on multiple devices at the same time.
Netflix has two more subscription plans for Indian users. The standard plan is priced at Rs 649 per month, and it comes with HD streaming and support for two devices and the expensive Rs 799 premium plan that lets users watch 4K, HDR content and supports UHD streaming.
Last week, Netflix reported 22.49 million paid memberships in the Asia Pacific region with 2.66 million net additions in the last quarter.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.