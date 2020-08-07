Netflix Introduces Support in Hindi to Woo Indian Subscribers

In India, Netflix competes with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, who have already rolled out support for Hindi on their platforms.

Since Netflix is already pushing a lot of Hindi content on its platform, it makes sense to offer its subscribers a language preference that will help them navigate the interface better. Also, the focus on Hindi gives us an idea of the kind of traction Netflix is getting in India.

Not only this, but Netflix also launched an India-specific mobile plan last year at a low cost which has also helped it garner a larger audience.