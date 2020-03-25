MyJio App Lets You Check For Coronavirus Symptoms: How it Works
With the rapid increase in coronavirus cases both in India and around the world, various companies have been forced to take drastic steps to change the way they operate. Telecom operators, among others, have taken measures to ensure the spread of coronavirus is minimised, and only correct information regarding the same is circulated.
In a bid to make this easier, Reliance Jio has added a new "symptom checker" tool in its MyJio app.
This comes as a very timely initiative by the telecom operator as people can now check for themselves how much at risk they are, instead of going out and potentially risking the health and safety of others.
How to Use the Self Diagnostic Tool?
It's very easy to use the tool. First, you have to ensure that the MyJio app on your phone is updated to the latest version. Once you have the latest version, open the app. You will see a banner about the tool. If you don't, open the hamburger menu from the top left and select "Coronavirus - info & tools" and go to Symptom Checker.
The symptom checker will start by asking you questions about age, gender, travel history and any possible known symptoms of the disease.
Using these answers, the app will be able to determine if you’ve any coronavirus-related symptoms and if precautions need to be taken.
The section also has a list of all government recognised test centres in each state, the statistics for cases in India and the world, national and state helpline numbers, and also a list of FAQs that contain legitimate information about the coronavirus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
