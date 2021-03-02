My Heritage’s Deep Nostalgia: Are Deepfakes Creepy or Magical?

MyHeritage’s Deep Nostalgia is the closest everyone has come to making a "deepfake" within a minute.

The intention of the company as stated on their website’s FAQs is for nostalgic use, to bring beloved ancestors back to life. However, it is also aware of the results becoming controversial or the feature being used for creating "deepfake" videos.

Many have found the results of the feature to be magical. To see Rembrandt or Rosalind Franklin or their grandfather pose for a photograph could be a wonderful tool. But many still find it unnerving and creepy. The potential for video manipulation remains huge, which is why MyHeritage has not included speech to avoid exploitation of the feature.