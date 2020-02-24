Mukesh Ambani Eyes Online Gaming in India With Jio In His Armoury

After mobile and broadband it’s probably time for Reliance Jio to enter a new segment in the country.

And after hearing Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited talk on the sidelines of the Microsoft event in Mumbai on Monday, it’s fair to say he’s eyeing the gaming segment with Jio’s existing armoury of mobile as well as broadband internet.

“Gaming really doesn't exist in India. With cloud and broadband connectivity, there is huge potential,” Ambani said at the event.