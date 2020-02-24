Mukesh Ambani Eyes Online Gaming in India With Jio In His Armoury
After mobile and broadband it’s probably time for Reliance Jio to enter a new segment in the country.
And after hearing Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited talk on the sidelines of the Microsoft event in Mumbai on Monday, it’s fair to say he’s eyeing the gaming segment with Jio’s existing armoury of mobile as well as broadband internet.
“Gaming really doesn't exist in India. With cloud and broadband connectivity, there is huge potential,” Ambani said at the event.
Gaming is meant to a vital cog for Jio in the country, and after offering affordable mobile data, and entering the broadband sector, the company seems primed to aid growth of the online gaming ecosystem. He even claimed that gaming has the potential to be bigger than the music and TV industry.
“For many of us who don't know what gaming is, it is very hard to imagine, but gaming will be bigger than music, movies and TV shows put together,” said Ambani.
All these statements suggest Jio is set to focus on gaming in a big way. We already know that gaming is an intrinsic part of JioFiber ecosystem, with the devices capable of supporting multi-player online gaming.
It is possible that the hybrid set-top box could offer on-board storage to install popular games like FIFA 2019, which can then be played with multiple players through the internet. Google and Microsoft also have big plans for online gaming, and with Jio entering the fray, users will have access to myriad options.