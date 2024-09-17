Motorola Edge 50 Neo Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant Motorola has launched a new smartphone, Edge 50 Neo in India. The handset made its global debut in August 2024 with key features like a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, a 3X telephoto camera, MIL-STD-810 Military Grade certification, and Moto AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a new addition to the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. It will be available for open sale on 24 September at 12 pm on the official Motorola India website, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores. Let us read more details below.