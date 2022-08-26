Money Laundering: After WazirX, ED Raids 5 Locations Linked to CoinSwitch Kuber

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, raided five locations linked with Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber on Thursday, 25 August, in connection with its probe into money laundering by micro loan apps, reports suggested.

"We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it. Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on (residences) of directors, the CEO and the official premises," an official told CoinDesk.

The exchange did not confirm or deny the raids. It told The Economic Times that it receives queries from various government agencies and that it has always taken the transparent approach.