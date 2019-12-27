Indian Mobile Users Have Consumed a 55M Terabytes of Data in 2019

The volume of total wireless data usage increased from 46,404 million gigabytes during the year 2018 and this year it is expected to surpass all the previous data since it has already touched of 54,917 million gigabytes till September 2019, according to a TRAI analysis.

In addition to this, TRAI also mentioned the total number of wireless data subscribers in India stands at 664.80 million as of end of September 2019.