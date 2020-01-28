Microsoft Offers Free Windows 7 Update After Bug Causes Issue
Remember we told you that post 14 January Microsoft won’t be offering security updates to Windows 7 users? Turns out, these users are lucky enough to be getting one last free update from the company.
But what’s the reason for this generosity?
Apparently, the last update of Windows 7 from Microsoft had bug which resulted in screen of laptop and PCs turning into black, with the wallpaper settings causing some issue. “After installing KB4534310, your desktop wallpaper might display as black when set to Stretch,” as pointed out by Microsoft on this support page.
So this embarrassing development has left Microsoft with no option but to fix the issue, without charging them for the update.
This good news will come as a relief to all the Windows 7 users across globe, and Microsoft has decided that it cannot deny this update to all its users, especially since the problem has come from its end.
“We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release, which will be released to all customers running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.”
Microsoft cut its security update support for Windows 7 devices earlier this month and it recommended people to buy new PCs with Windows 10, to get the best experience and performance from the latest operating system.
Many of you were hoping Microsoft was offering a free upgrade to Windows 10. But turned out, that offer was only available when Windows 10 first released, and the option expired on 29 July 2016.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )