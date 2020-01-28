Microsoft Offers Free Windows 7 Update After Bug Causes Issue

Remember we told you that post 14 January Microsoft won’t be offering security updates to Windows 7 users? Turns out, these users are lucky enough to be getting one last free update from the company.

But what’s the reason for this generosity?

Apparently, the last update of Windows 7 from Microsoft had bug which resulted in screen of laptop and PCs turning into black, with the wallpaper settings causing some issue. “After installing KB4534310, your desktop wallpaper might display as black when set to Stretch,” as pointed out by Microsoft on this support page.

So this embarrassing development has left Microsoft with no option but to fix the issue, without charging them for the update.