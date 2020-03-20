Microsoft Teams Thrives on Demand, Now Has 44 Million Daily Users
Microsoft's unified communications platform for workplace called Teams has reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs) -- which is more 40 percent jump from 20 million DAUs in November 2019.
The Teams' nearest competitor Slack last announced 12 million DAUs in October.
According to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, with schools, churches, businesses, and offices were closed, the company is discovering what it's really like to be home with families at all times, while also trying to stay productive and connected to work teams.
"We are encouraging employees to schedule meetings to conclude five minutes before the end of the hour or half an hour. This shortens your time together slightly but goes a long way towards avoiding potential burnout from uninterrupted back-to-backs," Spataro said in a statement this week.
And in the coming days, Microsoft is planning to introduce a real-time noise suppression feature for Teams meetings this year. This would be ideal for people working from home.
Every employee faces unique challenges right now, and every employee will approach this situation differently.
"As managers, it's so important to try to understand and react to their individual needs as much as possible," he added.
To help employees, Microsoft has started offering virtual meditation sessions they can join when they need a moment to unwind from work.
"Find a quiet space where you won't be interrupted. Next, set your microphone to mute so others can enjoy the silence. And finally, use your camera to watch the session leader for guidance on breathing techniques. Once you feel like you've got those down, you can switch off your camera to fully focus on calming your mind," said the company.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)