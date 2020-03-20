Microsoft Teams Thrives on Demand, Now Has 44 Million Daily Users

Microsoft's unified communications platform for workplace called Teams has reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs) -- which is more 40 percent jump from 20 million DAUs in November 2019.

The Teams' nearest competitor Slack last announced 12 million DAUs in October.

According to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, with schools, churches, businesses, and offices were closed, the company is discovering what it's really like to be home with families at all times, while also trying to stay productive and connected to work teams.

"We are encouraging employees to schedule meetings to conclude five minutes before the end of the hour or half an hour. This shortens your time together slightly but goes a long way towards avoiding potential burnout from uninterrupted back-to-backs," Spataro said in a statement this week.