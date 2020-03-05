Microsoft Tells Employees to Work From Home, IBM Suspends Travel

Microsoft has allowed employees in Seattle and San Francisco to work from home till March 25 as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the US.

The tech giant has also recommended that those who are feeling sick, have a compromised immune system, or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 should work from home.

The company employs nearly 54,000 people in the Seattle region.

"Consistent with King County guidance, we are recommending all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25th. Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite," said Microsoft Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene in a statement on Wednesday.