Coronavirus Forces Microsoft to Cancel Build 2020 Conference

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has announced a ban on events with more than 250 attendees in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties through the end of March.



Microsoft uses 'Build' conference, attended by over 5,000, to showcase new technologies and features for its Office and Windows products. In addition to this, Microsoft has also cancelled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit in Seattle.



Several top-notch companies like Google, Facebook, Oracle have either cancelled or postponed their annual flagship events in the wake of growing coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere.