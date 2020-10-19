Indian Brand Micromax Launching ‘In’ Series Budget Phones Soon

Indian consumer electronics goods maker Micromax is ringing in the atmanirbhar India sentiment once again by getting to the Indian consumers a budget smartphone series called ‘In’.

Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma, in an emotional video posted on the company’s Twitter handle, talked about his journey in India with Micromax and how multiple Chinese smartphone makers ousted the local brand. Determined to make a comeback, Sharma said that this time around he will be making products “only for India.”