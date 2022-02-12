Meta Has a Strategy To ‘Protect’ India’s State Elections, but Will It Work?

Meta, in a statement on Thursday, 10 February, said that it is "prepared to protect the upcoming state elections in India."

"With the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur starting February 10, we are sharing an update on how Meta is prepared to protect people and our platform during this period."

It said it has a comprehensive strategy to limit hate speech, content that incites violence, misinformation, making political advertising more transparent, and helping people make their voices heard through voting.

Given Meta's history, will this strategy work? Here's a breakdown.