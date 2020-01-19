25-Yr-Old Pune Man Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing PUBG, Dies
Image used for representation.(Photo: PUBG Mobile)

PTI
Tech News

A 25-year-old man who suffered a brain stroke while playing PUBG on Thursday in Maharashtra's Pune died on Saturday, 18 January.

Harshal Memane, a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, had suffered intracerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a Dehu Road police station official.

Intracerebral hemorrhage is a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding within the brain tissue.

“It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death,” he added.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is an online multi- player game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.

