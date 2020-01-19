25-Yr-Old Pune Man Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing PUBG, Dies
A 25-year-old man who suffered a brain stroke while playing PUBG on Thursday in Maharashtra's Pune died on Saturday, 18 January.
Harshal Memane, a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, had suffered intracerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a Dehu Road police station official.
Intracerebral hemorrhage is a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding within the brain tissue.
Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is an online multi- player game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.
