Lock Screen? It's Free Real Estate: Why Reliance Is Investing $200 Mn in Glance

Glance says it has over 150 million daily active users in India – that means one in every four Indian smartphone users is active on the platform. These users supposedly spend 25 minutes per day consuming content on it.

It is also showing explosive growth. According to a report by research firm Counterpoint, its user base grew by 8 percent in just the second quarter of 2021.

Glance has a robust presence in the sub-$250 (roughly Rs 18,700) price band, which forms about 80 percent of its active user base. Here's a price band split for it's active users in Q2 2021, according to the report:

Below $100 - 12 percent

$100 to $150 - 21 percent

$150 to $250 - 46 percent

Above $250 - 21 percent

More than one-tenth of the 5G smartphone installed base is equipped with the Glance platform, thus making it a future-ready test pad for the next phase of content innovation, the report says.

The data also shows that 70 percent of newly-launched smartphones in India in the below $250 segment, now come pre-installed with the Glance.

At present, Glance's lock screen platform is present on more than 400 million devices across markets in Asia.