Lava Agni 3 Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications, and More

The Lava Agni 3 5G is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and features a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer a secondary display on the rear panel.

The phone has a square-shaped camera module installed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera island also features the text '50MP OIS' that denotes the primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization. Lava Agni 3 is anticipated to arrive with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging.

The Lava Agni 3 5G is likely to offer notable upgrades over the Lava Agni 2 5G, which launched in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB storage model.

