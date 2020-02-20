Man Who Created ‘Cut-Copy-Paste’ Feature for PCs Dies at 74

Larry Tesler, a computer scientist and user interface (UI) guru who is most well-known for creating the seminal computer concepts cut, copy and paste, has passed away. He was 74.

Tesler, who breathed his last on Monday, pioneered the concept of "cut-copy-paste" during his time at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Centre in the 1970s.

In the following two decades at Apple, he would be deeply involved in the user interface design of the Lisa, Macintosh and Newton, a precursor to the iPhone, reports CNET.

According to Gizmodo, he was born in 1945 in New York and studied computer science at Stanford. After working in AI research, he joined Xerox's Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) in 1973, where he developed cut, copy, and paste.