Kerala Start-Up Wins Rs 1 Cr Grant in Govt Challenge to Rival Zoom

A Kerala-based tech start-up managed to bag a grant of Rs 1 crores by winning the Indian government’s ‘Grand Challenge’ to create a video conferencing app to rival Zoom.

According to The Indian Express, Techgentsia’s sub-division Vconsol was declared the winner of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology’s (MeiTY) Digital India ‘Grand Challenge’.

The programme was announced on 12 April to develop an industry-standard video-conference solution to compete with Zoom.