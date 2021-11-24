Why Is the JPC Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill Being Criticised?

This is not to say that there should not be some form of exemption for urgent cases of national security. The problem is that Section 35 goes far beyond that.

In 2018, the Justice BS Srikrishna Committee had included a state use exemption in its draft data protection bill, however, in that draft, the state use exemption could only apply in the interests of the security of the State.

While this may seem nitpicky, this is extremely important from a legal point of view.

Security of the State is a specific, well-defined ground for restrictions on fundamental rights recognised in Article 19 of the Constitution. Allowing a state use exemption only on this ground would have meant that it could not be used except in serious cases where the country was under threat.

The Modi government's 2019 Bill, however, recognises several other grounds for the state use exemption, including 'public order'. The Supreme Court has attempted to define public order and differentiate it from mere law and order problems, but it still remains an ambiguous term which is often misused by governments of all stripes.