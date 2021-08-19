ADVERTISEMENT

JioPostPaid Plus: Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar with These Plans

Jio is offering five PostPaid Plus plans: Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are all the details about JioPostPaid Plus plans</p></div>
i

Nowadays many telecom companies are providing subscriptions of various OTT platforms with different recharge packs. However, Reliance owned Jio is offering subscriptions of all major OTT platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar) with its JioPostPaid Plus plans.

Jio Prepaid Plans: Here's a List of 5 'No Daily Limit' Data Plans

JioPostPaid Plus Plans

Rs 399

  • 75 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB

  • Unlimited calling

  • 200 GB Data Rollover

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Rs 599

  • 100 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB

  • 200 GB Data Rollover

  • Unlimited calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

  • 1 additional SIM card with family plan

Rs 799

  • 150 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB

  • 200 GB Data Rollover

  • Unlimited calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

  • 2 additional SIM card with family plan

Rs 999

  • 200 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB

  • 500 GB Data Rollover

  • Unlimited calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

  • 3 additional SIM card with family plan

Jio Phone Next Announced: Key Features, Price, and More

Rs 1,499

  • 300 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB

  • 500 GB Data Rollover

  • Unlimited calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

  • Unlimited Data and voice in USA and UAE

The company will also provide access to Jio apps with above mentioned plans. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

JioPostPaid Plus plans were launched last year in September. Jio, in a statement, said that the main objective of the newly-launched JioPostpaid Plus service is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience, reported PTI.

