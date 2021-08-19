JioPostPaid Plus: Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar with These Plans
Jio is offering five PostPaid Plus plans: Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499.
Nowadays many telecom companies are providing subscriptions of various OTT platforms with different recharge packs. However, Reliance owned Jio is offering subscriptions of all major OTT platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar) with its JioPostPaid Plus plans.
JioPostPaid Plus Plans
Rs 399
75 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Unlimited calling
200 GB Data Rollover
100 SMS/day
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Rs 599
100 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB
200 GB Data Rollover
Unlimited calling
100 SMS/day
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
1 additional SIM card with family plan
Rs 799
150 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB
200 GB Data Rollover
Unlimited calling
100 SMS/day
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
2 additional SIM card with family plan
Rs 999
200 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB
500 GB Data Rollover
Unlimited calling
100 SMS/day
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
3 additional SIM card with family plan
Rs 1,499
300 GB Data, thereafter Rs10/GB
500 GB Data Rollover
Unlimited calling
100 SMS/day
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Unlimited Data and voice in USA and UAE
The company will also provide access to Jio apps with above mentioned plans. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
JioPostPaid Plus plans were launched last year in September. Jio, in a statement, said that the main objective of the newly-launched JioPostpaid Plus service is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience, reported PTI.
