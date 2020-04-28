After signing a massive $5.7 billion deal with Facebook, Reliance Industries' latest venture to expand into the retail market, JioMart, has reportedly gone live with its official WhatsApp number.Just so that we are clear, this is not an integration of the JioMart app into WhatsApp. Rather, it’s a mobile number that will redirect you to a JioMart bot to take your orders.According to media reports, JioMart is currently available in the suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan currently.However, the service is expected to be rolled out in the rest of the country soon.To order from JioMart, one simply needs to add JioMart’s WhatsApp number 88500 08000 on their phones, and then JioMart will send a link to the user’s Whatsapp chat window which is valid for 30 minutes.By clicking on the link, the user will be directed to a new page where he/she has to fill his address and phone number.After filling out the necessary information, JioMart would show the customer a catalogue of all the available items.Once placed, the order will be relayed to the local kirana store, along with the details of the customer.How To Order on JioMart Using WhatsAppSave the number +91 88500 08000 on your phone as JioMart.Go to WhatsApp and search for JioMart. Make sure you refresh your contact list.In the JioMart chat window type “Hi”.You will receive a welcome message along with a shopping link to order groceries and other essential goods.People not in Mumbai will receive an auto-generated message reading the service is available in “Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan only.”The shopping link remains active for 30-minutes only.Once the order has been placed it will send you the store’s address and Google Maps location.Reliance Jio-Facebook Mega Deal: Why WhatsApp’s Role is KeyYou will also receive an SMS to remind you when your groceries are ready to be collected.Through the kirana stores, Reliance is also planning to sell its own private labels under brand names such as Best Farms, Good Life, Masti Oye, Kaffe, Enzo, Mopz, Expelz and Home One.Facebook-Jio Eye ‘Kirana’ Commerce But Amazon Has A $1 Bn Plan TooMukesh Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said that in the near future, JioMart and Whatsapp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. "This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops," Ambani said in a video message as he announced the Facebook partnership with Jio last week.He added that at the same time, small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)