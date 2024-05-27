JioCinema Premium Annual Plan Launched in India at Rs 599; Know Offers & Details

JioCinema Premium Annual plan has been silently launched by the platform in India, a month after the Viacom18-owned streaming service announced a monthly subscription plan that offers access to streaming videos at up to 4K resolution, without ads. One should note that the cost of the annual plan is cheaper than those provided by rival services, as well as the original premium plan. It is also important to note that an introductory offer brings down the price by 50 percent.
The streaming platform officially confirmed the arrival of the new plan on Saturday. You can go to the website to see the price of the JioCinema Premium Annual plan, which is offered at Rs 599. As part of an introductory offer, people can avail of a 50 percent discount that decreases the price of the subscription to Rs 299.
It is important to note that after the first 12-month billing cycle is over, the platform will charge users the entire amount. Interested buyers should take note of the latest updates if they want the plan.
JioCinema Premium Annual Plan: Details
According to the details mentioned on the company's website, the JioCinema Premium Annual plan provides the same benefits as the monthly plan. One should know all the benefits before purchasing the plan.
The Premium Annual plan includes ad-free streaming of videos including premium content at 4K resolution on one device. Another feature is that users can download and watch content on their devices when offline.
All interested users should note that the three streaming plans will offer ad-free content. However, live events will include advertisements. At its introductory price of Rs 299, the Premium Annual plan provides much better value for money.
The new plan is much cheaper than the older annual subscription that was priced at Rs 999. Last month, JioCinema announced a Premium Family subscription, at Rs 149, with an introductory offer that decreased the price to Rs 89 for the first month.
The company has not confirmed whether it has any plans to launch an annual version of the Premium Family subscription plan.
JioCinema's monthly subscription plan at Rs 59 is still cheaper than Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. You can take a look at the JioCinema subscription plans if you want to purchase them.