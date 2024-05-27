JioCinema Premium Annual Plan Launched in India at Rs 599; Know Offers & Details

JioCinema Premium Annual plan has been silently launched by the platform in India, a month after the Viacom18-owned streaming service announced a monthly subscription plan that offers access to streaming videos at up to 4K resolution, without ads. One should note that the cost of the annual plan is cheaper than those provided by rival services, as well as the original premium plan. It is also important to note that an introductory offer brings down the price by 50 percent.

The streaming platform officially confirmed the arrival of the new plan on Saturday. You can go to the website to see the price of the JioCinema Premium Annual plan, which is offered at Rs 599. As part of an introductory offer, people can avail of a 50 percent discount that decreases the price of the subscription to Rs 299.