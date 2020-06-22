Many Jio Fiber users have complained about the broadband network being down and the same has been confirmed by Downdetector.com which is an online website tracking tool.Users have taken to Twitter complaining that they have not been able to access the internet as long as since 3:20 pm IST.India Mobile Congress 2018: 5G Testing Begins & Jio Fiber InternetThe reason for the outage is still not known.As per Downdetector.com, the northern part of the country seems to be the most affected while states like Maharashtra, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu have also been facing outages.Many Jio Fiber users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration as the internet is a key component for many people working from home during the lockdown phase.Broadband Internet Speed in India Takes a Beating Due to LockdownMany Jio Fiber users tried reaching Jio’s customer care service but have not been able to get a fix for the problem.Some of the users on Twitter who seemed to have connected with the customer care are saying they will have to wait another four hours (as of 4:45 pm) for the issue to get fixed.