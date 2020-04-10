Indian Telcos Allow Users to Recharge Other Prepaid Numbers

Indian telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio are now letting their prepaid users to help other users with mobile recharge, to help them stay connected during the lockdown.

This arrangement comes few days after the country telecom regulatory body asked all three telcos to support their prepaid users with free talktime and extended validity.

This new benefit will allow prepaid users on Vodafone Idea, Jio or Airtel to help with recharge (online) for other prepaid users on the network. Interestingly, all three telcos are enticing people to help others on their network, by offering recharge cashbacks to them.