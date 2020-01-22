Jeff Bezos’s Phone Was Hacked By Saudi Crown Prince: Report
The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman had got mobile phone of the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos hacked in 2018, the UK newspaper The Guardian has claimed.
Though the Guardian said it has "no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used" but it claimed that "large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos' phone within hours."
The investigation into the matter was carried out and reviewed by Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who investigates extrajudicial killings. It is understood that the findings are credible enough to be taken to the Saudi government for a formal explanation.
Bezos’ phone got hacked, the newspaper said, after he received a WhatsApp message “apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince”. The Guardian said that the “encrypted message from the number is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.”
The analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the newspaper said.
"The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent," Guardian said quoting anonymous sources.
A person familiar with the matter said that large amounts of data was exfiltrated from Bezos’s phone.
This revelation may also lead to more scrutiny of the Saudi prince considering a Washington Post journalist, Kamal Khashoggi, was murdered 5 months after the alleged “hack”.
The Saudi Arabia government has earlier denied its role in the hacking of Bezos’s phone and also said that the murder of Khashoggi was the result of a “rouge operation”.
— with inputs from IANS
