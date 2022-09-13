Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Suffers Rocket Failure During Launch, No Crew on Board

Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin suffered its first major setback on Monday, 12 September, as its New Shepard rocket failed mid-flight. There were no humans on board.

The 23rd New Shepard mission, intended to carry NASA-funded experiments and other payloads to the edge of space, experienced a “booster failure” after its launch from West Texas on Monday morning.

"During today’s flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster. The booster impacted the ground. There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for," Blue Origin said.