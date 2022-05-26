Jack Dorsey Out: Twitter Co-founder & Former CEO Steps Down From Board

On Wednesday, 25 May, Jack Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board of directors, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk clashes with the micro-blogging platform over the actual number of fake and spam accounts.

Dorsey quit as Twitter CEO in November last year, handing over the baton to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal who was then the CTO of the company.

At the time, Twitter noted that Dorsey would stay on the board "until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders".