TRAI Postpones Scrapping IUC Charges For Indian Telcos Till 2021

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday said 6 paise per minute charge on mobile calls be made on competitors' networks called Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) will continue till 31 December, 2020.

This will come as a relief to Airtel and Vodafone, but Jio will most likely share its displeasure after this news. "For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to 31 December, 2020," TRAI said on Tuesday.

The charges were reduced to 6 paise with effect from 1 October, 2017 from 14 paise charged earlier and it was to become nil from 1 January, 2020. But this order pushes the deadline for one more year.