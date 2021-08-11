ISRO to Launch Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 Tomorrow: How to Watch Live

India's first Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) was renamed as EOS-03. According to ISRO's website, it is a state-of-the-art agile Earth Observation Satellite, which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

"A 4-metre diameter ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV," it added.

Once placed in the geostationary orbit, the satellite will have a steady eye on the areas of interest, moving in sync with the rotation of the earth and hence seeming stationary, unlike other remote sensing satellites placed in lower orbit that can come over a spot only at regular intervals, reported news agency IANS.