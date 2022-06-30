ISRO Commercial Mission Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites to Launch Today
This will be the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm.
The 25-hour countdown to the launch of PSLV-C53, the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) commercial arm, has commenced.
The spacecraft which will carry three satellites from Singapore, is scheduled for launch at 6 pm from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Thursday, 30 June, ISRO said.
Payloads from India and Singapore
PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle)-C53 is NSIL's second dedicated commercial mission, designed to orbit put the DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore, into orbit.
It will also have an experimental module with six payloads, including two from Indian space startups Dirgantara and Dhruva Space. This is the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using PSLV-Core Alone variant.
"The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilisation of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites," ISRO said.
DS-EO, a satellite built in Korea, carries an Electro-Optic multi-spectral payload that can provide full color images for land classification and for serving Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief needs.
NeuSAR is Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) payload, capable of providing images in day and night and under all weather conditions.
SCOOB-I is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.
