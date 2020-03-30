An Open-Source Solution to Get E-Passes During Lockdown Online

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed across India and the police using excessive force in certain cases to implement a curfew, there is a need to get valid passes as easily as possible to ensure essential services keep functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been instances where delivery agents from companies such as Medlife as well as vegetable vendors have been beaten up while they were trying to go about their duties. The government has therefore asked those connected with essential services to get "curfew" passes issued.

The problem is getting the passes. In some instances, in some states one has to physically go to a police station to get the pass. Now, a software think tank, Indian Software Products Industry Round Table (iSPIRT), seems to have a solution, which it is pitching to various state governments.