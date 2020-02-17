Iranian Hackers Breach VPN Servers of Several Firms Worldwide

Cybersecurity researchers have spotted widespread hacking by Iranian groups who compromised VPN (virtual private network) servers, planted bugs or "backdoors" and succeeded in gaining access to the networks of numerous companies and organisations around the world.

During the last quarter of 2019, the research team from the UK-based ClearSky uncovered a widespread Iranian offensive campaign which it called the "Fox Kitten Campaign".

"This campaign is being conducted in the last three years against dozens of companies and organisations in Israel around the world," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Through the campaign, the attackers succeeded in gaining access and persistent foothold in the networks of numerous companies and organisations from the IT, telecommunication, oil and gas, aviation, government and security sectors around the world," it added.