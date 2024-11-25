iQOO 13 Arriving on 3 December: List of Leaked Features and Specifications

iQOO is set to launch its new flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, on 3 December 2024. The company has already revealed a wealth of information about the device, including its impressive camera specifications.
The iQOO 13 will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor. This is paired with a 50MP Sony 100mm portrait sensor with 4x lossless zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The front-facing camera boasts a 32MP resolution and is capable of capturing 4K video at 60FPS. iQOO has been teasing the device's camera capabilities with sample images over the past few weeks.
Beyond its camera capabilities, the iQOO 13 promises top-of-the-line performance. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which, according to iQOO, has achieved over 3 million points in AnTuTu scores. The device will also be equipped with a Q2 chip designed to enhance gaming performance, delivering a 144 FPS gaming frame rate. iQOO has also highlighted the phone's advanced thermal management system, featuring a 7000mm² VC Cooling System.
The iQOO 13 will sport a 2K resolution AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 144Hz refresh rate. A 6000mAh battery will power the device, supporting 120W fast wired charging.
The iQOO 13 is shaping up to be a serious contender in the high-end smartphone market. Its launch on 3rd December will be closely watched, particularly as it faces competition from other upcoming flagships like the Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.
iQOO 13 Launch Date
iQOO 13 will be launched on 3 December 2024.
iQOO 13: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
A triple-camera setup, including 50MP main camera, 50MP portrait sensor, and 50MP ultrawide camera. There will be a 32MP camera on front for selfies and video calling.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
2K resolution AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.
6000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)