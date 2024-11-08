iPhone SE4 Rumored to Launch Soon: Check Expected Features and Specifications

According to several online reports, Apple is expected to launch its fourth-generation iPhone SE in early 2025, featuring a major design overhaul and significant hardware upgrades. The new iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be the most affordable iPhone yet to offer flagship-level features, potentially posing a strong challenge to Android devices in the mid-range market.

Production of the iPhone SE 4 is slated to begin as early as December 2024, according to sources like Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting a market release between March and April 2025. This launch timeline would place the SE 4 in a competitive position within the mid-range smartphone segment.