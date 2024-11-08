iPhone SE4 Rumored to Launch Soon: Check Expected Features and Specifications

According to several online reports, Apple is expected to launch its fourth-generation iPhone SE in early 2025, featuring a major design overhaul and significant hardware upgrades. The new iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be the most affordable iPhone yet to offer flagship-level features, potentially posing a strong challenge to Android devices in the mid-range market.
Production of the iPhone SE 4 is slated to begin as early as December 2024, according to sources like Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting a market release between March and April 2025. This launch timeline would place the SE 4 in a competitive position within the mid-range smartphone segment.
The most striking change in the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be its design, inspired by the iPhone 14. Apple is rumored to ditch the thick bezels and physical home button characteristic of previous SE models, opting for a sleeker look with a 6.1-inch OLED display. This upgrade from the SE 3's 4.7-inch LCD screen is accompanied by the addition of Face ID, aligning the SE 4 with Apple's flagship privacy features.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced between $499 and $549 in the U.S., a slight increase from the SE 3's starting price of $429. This pricing strategy, similar to Apple's recent flagship models, could make the SE 4 a game-changer in the Indian market, offering stiff competition to many Android phones. At this price, it will let new iPhone users experience Apple’s ecosystem and the latest iOS features affordably.
iPhone SE4 Launch Date
iPhone SE4 is anticipated to be launched soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
iPhone SE4: Expected Features and Specifications
A 6.1-inch OLED display.
Powered by A18 chipset with 8GB of RAM.
AI features for better user experience.
A 48-megapixel rear camera.
A 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
A 3,279mAh battery with fast charging capability.
USB-C charging.
Face ID recognition feature for extra security.
