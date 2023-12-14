iOS 17.3 Beta Rolling Out to Testers With Stolen Device Protection; Details Here

Apple has started to roll out iOS 17.3 beta to testers recently. The update is being rolled out a day after the stable version of iOS 17.2 was launched for eligible iPhone models. The new iOS 17.3 update includes support for an Apple Music feature. It is important to note that Apple is also working on a feature that makes it tricky for thieves to gain access to your accounts via a stolen device. One should know the latest updates.

Apple's iOS 17.3 beta update for testers allows them to try out Apple's new Stolen Device Protection feature. To activate this feature, you must use biometric authentication (Touch ID or Face ID) to make account-related edits on an iPhone. The latest update lets you know more about the new features. Read to stay informed about the important details.