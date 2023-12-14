Join Us On:
iOS 17.3 Beta Rolling Out to Testers With Stolen Device Protection; Details Here

iOS 17.3 Beta Update

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
iOS 17.3 Beta Rolling Out to Testers With Stolen Device Protection
Apple has started to roll out iOS 17.3 beta to testers recently. The update is being rolled out a day after the stable version of iOS 17.2 was launched for eligible iPhone models. The new iOS 17.3 update includes support for an Apple Music feature. It is important to note that Apple is also working on a feature that makes it tricky for thieves to gain access to your accounts via a stolen device. One should know the latest updates.

Apple's iOS 17.3 beta update for testers allows them to try out Apple's new Stolen Device Protection feature. To activate this feature, you must use biometric authentication (Touch ID or Face ID) to make account-related edits on an iPhone. The latest update lets you know more about the new features. Read to stay informed about the important details.

Here is everything you should know about the iOS 17.3 beta update that includes the Stolen Device Protection feature and Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music. Apple users must note the latest announcements and try out the new features.

iOS 17.3 Beta Update: Know the Details

Apple's new Stolen Device Protection feature will help you to make changes such as disabling Lost Mode or accessing personal information like iCloud Keychain passwords, as per the details by the company.

It is important to note that disabling features like Face ID, your Apple ID or iPhone passcode, etc, will not only need verification, but Apple will also make you wait for an hour before these settings are accessible.

This is a part of security changes to stop thieves from gaining access to your account by knowing your passcode and then using your device. One should learn about this update.

With the iOS 17.3 beta update, Apple has also included support for another feature, which is the Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music. Testers who have the iOS 17.3 beta 1 update can search for the person icon next to a playlist and add it to their friends' playlists.

It is important to note that Apple earlier tested collaborative playlists on beta versions of iOS 17.2, but the feature was not included in the final version.

However, one should know that iOS users who are not on the beta release channel will have to wait until 2024 to use the new features.

Topics:  Apple   iOS 

