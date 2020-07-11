iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Public Beta Out! Here’s How You Can Download

The new iOS14 offers features like widgets which can be pinned on the home screen, including calendar and maps mini-programmes.

It also brings an App Library that uses AI to detect which apps you are using the most and organises them in a single folder. It has also finally brought the picture-in-picture (PIP) feature to the iPhone.

iOS 14 also introduces an offline translator which can be used to live translate conversations via live audio. Currently, the feature supports 11 languages.

With the new iPadOS 14, you get an all-new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions. Apple has also introduced a new sidebar in iPadOS 14 which allows quick access to apps and tools.