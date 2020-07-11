iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Public Beta Out! Here’s How You Can Download
New iOS 14 brings a host of new features like an offline translator for voice notes.
The public beta for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 has been rolled out and is available for download.
It was just last month that Apple introduced the latest iOS and iPadOS versions at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference and the beta gives us a glimpse of some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone and the iPad.
How to Download the New iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Beta
First, you’ll have to enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID to be eligible to download the public beta.
It is recommended that you download the beta release on a secondary Apple device and back up the data as you may encounter some issues.
After you have enrolled yourself in the Apple Beta Program, follow these steps to install the iOS14, iPadOS 14 beta:
- Go to Settings
- Select General
- Select Software Update
- You will see the option to update the software version.
Make sure you have more than 50 percent of battery juice and a stable wi-fi connection before you begin the download and installation of the OS. You can also keep the device plugged to a charger if you’re low on charge.
In case you run into a lot of issues and bugs with the new firmware version, you always have the option to roll back to stable version of iOS 13. There is a step-by-step procedure to opt out from the public beta.
What Do iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Offer?
The new iOS14 offers features like widgets which can be pinned on the home screen, including calendar and maps mini-programmes.
It also brings an App Library that uses AI to detect which apps you are using the most and organises them in a single folder. It has also finally brought the picture-in-picture (PIP) feature to the iPhone.
iOS 14 also introduces an offline translator which can be used to live translate conversations via live audio. Currently, the feature supports 11 languages.
With the new iPadOS 14, you get an all-new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions. Apple has also introduced a new sidebar in iPadOS 14 which allows quick access to apps and tools.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.