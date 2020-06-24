Video Editor: Rahul SanpuiThe Indian bug bounty hunters are on a roll these days. So much so that Bhavuk Jain, a bug bounty hunter from Delhi managed to bag a $100,000 dollar bounty from Apple for finding a critical bug in their system.A few days after that, an Ahmedabad-based security researcher Bipin Jitiya won Rs 23.8 lakh ($31,500) from Facebook for identifying a bug in its social networking platform and a third-party business intelligence portal.What is a Bug Bounty?A bug bounty is a monetary award given to a hacker who finds and reports a valid security weakness to an organisation so it can be safely resolved,” according to HackerOne, one of the largest bug bounty platforms for hackers and companies to interact.The Quint spoke to some Indian bug bounty hunters on how they have been hunting bugs for major technology companies and how the process is undertaken.We also spoke to Joby John, who is an amateur bug bounty hunter and has been hunting bugs for American companies like Verizon Media.We also spoke to another bug bounty hunter Athul Jayaram, who found a critical bug in WhatsApp.As per Jayaram, the bug allowed the phone numbers of users to be revealed as plain texts on Google search index. What’s worse is that you were not able to revoke it.Jayaram said Facebook fixed the problem after he found the bug but he never got any credit for the find, adding that he felt cheated.What’s a Bug Bounty? Decoding Aarogya Setu’s ₹3 Lakh Prize MoneyWe also talked to these bounty hunters on how they manage to hunt different kinds of bugs and what does it take for one to get into professional bug bounty hunting.They also highlighted the need for ethics in the process of bounty hunting and how you are not supposed to use critical information against companies and inform them about vulnerabilities. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.