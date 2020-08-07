Intel Hacked, 20 GB of Data Leaked On Messaging App Telegram

Password-protected zips in the folder may be accessed using either “Intel123” or “intel123” as the password.

IANS
Published07 Aug 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Tech News
2 min read

An anonymous hacker has broken into chipmaker Intel, publishing a link on social media to 20 GB data containing confidential intellectual property (IP) related to key chip engineering.

Many of the files in the 20 GB folder allegedly "have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret."

According to a report in Tom's Hardware quoting Swiss IT consultant Till Kottmann, the password-protected zips in the folder may be accessed using either "Intel123" or "intel123" as the password, which may have been set by Intel itself.

Many of the sensitive files have not been published yet.
Many of the sensitive files have not been published yet.
(Photo Courtesy: Till Kottmann)

The folder which is circulating wildly on social media has been billed as "Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)" and was originally posted on the mobile messaging platform Telegram.

Intel replied to the data breach, saying the company was investigating this situation.

“The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.
Also Read
Cybersecurity firms now at hackers' mercy, who will save us?

Kottmann earlier posted on Twitter a link to a file-sharing service that contained the 20 GB Intel folder.

Some reports claimed that some of the leaked files are marked with NDA license agreements to "Centerm Information Co Ltd, a Chinese company established and existing under the laws of the People's Republic of China". According to Kottman, the files were obtained earlier this year.

The anonymous leaker said more files will be shared soon, and "the future parts of this leak will have even juicier and more classified stuff".

Also Read
Beware! These Coronavirus Scams Can Expose Your Devices to Hackers

The report cautioned against downloading any file from the link as it may pose a hacking risk.

Intel's Resource and Design Center is dedicated to providing the company's partners with non-disclosure documentation (NDA) documentation for product integration purposes.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!