Instagram’s New Feature Will ‘Suggest’ Who You Can Unfollow
Instagram is has released a feature that suggests its users about people they don’t interact with regularly and can unfollow. This move has been made to make sure that the user’s feed stays clean and more relevant content is being shared on it.
Instagram is introducing “following categories” that splits the list of people you follow into batches, including “most seen feed” and “least interacted with”.
This is a nice way to weed out the annoying and boring set of users or the ones whose feed you are just not interested in.
You will be able to access the feature by going to your profile and selecting the “Following” option after which you’ll see categories you can explore.
You will also be able to categorically sort the users you want to follow the earliest to latest and vice versa. This feature is good to keep you updated with the feed of people you don’t want to miss out on.
An increase in the density of high-quality posts on your feed and Stories will instantaneously give Instagram a chance to boost ad revenues as it won’t have to deal with irrelevant accounts anymore.