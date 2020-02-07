Instagram’s New Feature Will ‘Suggest’ Who You Can Unfollow

Instagram is has released a feature that suggests its users about people they don’t interact with regularly and can unfollow. This move has been made to make sure that the user’s feed stays clean and more relevant content is being shared on it.

Instagram is introducing “following categories” that splits the list of people you follow into batches, including “most seen feed” and “least interacted with”.

This is a nice way to weed out the annoying and boring set of users or the ones whose feed you are just not interested in.