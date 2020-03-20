Instagram May Soon Have Snapchat-like Disappearing Texts

Facebook-owned Instagram is also working on a Snapchat like ephemeral 'Stories' feature where users can let their posts disappear in some time.

First spotted by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong, who found code in Instagram's Android app labelled with a "speak no evil" emoji, the feature is now a popular test among social media platforms, including Twitter.

Wong found that messages sent in a new dark mode disappear when the chat is closed.

"Instagram is working on "mode" where messages disappear. It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work," Jane Manchun Wong tweeted.

In a statement to CNET on Thursday, Instagram said: "We're always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience. This feature is still in early development and not testing externally just yet".