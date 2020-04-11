You Can Now Send DMs on Instagram Using the Web Browser

Web DMs are convenient for those who use Instagram all the time, like journalists, social media influencers and managers.

DMs on the web browser can be seen in the top-right corner of the website. You can also go directly to your inbox from this link.

DMs can be initiated via other users' profiles by tapping on the message icon. Desktop notifications can also be activated for Instagram Direct DMs.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told The New York Times that "private messaging, groups, and Stories" were the "three fastest-growing areas of online communication".